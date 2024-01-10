Holiday-Shortened Week Brings Fed's Beige Book, Retail Sales

Bank earnings continue to trickle in next week, despite markets being closed on Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. A deluge of indicators will follow, including the Federal Reserve's Beige Book and retail sales data. Regarding earnings, investors will hear from Alcoa (AA), Charles Schwab (SCHW), Goldman Sachs (GS), Morgan Stanley (MS), and Travelers (TRV).

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

The market is closed on Monday, Jan. 15 to observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Fed Governor Christopher Waller will deliver remarks on Tuesday, Jan. 16.

The import price index is due out Wednesday, Jan. 17, in addition to retail sales, industrial production, and capacity utilization data. The Fed's Beige Book is also scheduled.

Thursday, Jan. 18 features jobless data, the Philadelphia Fed manufacturing survey, housing starts, and building permits, as well as a speech from Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic.

Preliminary consumer sentiment and existing home sales are slated for Friday, Jan. 19.

