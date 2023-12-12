Holiday Shopping: 5 Things To Buy Cheap and 5 Things To Spend More Money On

The holiday season isn’t cheap. From buying gifts, to decorating your home, hosting family and throwing parties, expenses can easily add up fast.

Specifically, consumers celebrating the winter holidays are expected to spend an average of $875 on gifts, decorations, food and other key seasonal items, according to the National Retail Federation. No matter what your budget, it’s possible something — or several things — will have to give to help you avoid going into debt.

Not sure which items are worth the extra cost and which ones aren’t? Use this guide to help you avoid overspending.

5 Items To Buy Cheap This Holiday Season

The following items might be worth buying, but don’t spend a lot on them.

Photo Gifts

If you splurge on professional photos, you might want to turn them into gifts. This is an excellent idea, but Melissa Cid, consumer savings expert at MySavings.com said, there’s no need to overspend.

“You can find great deals on personalized photo gifts right at your hometown drugstore like CVS and Walgreens,” she said. “Both stores have 50-70% off photo gift coupons this time of the year, making an inexpensive and sentimental gift.”

Gift Wrap

“Don’t overindulge in gift wrap, which just ends up in the trash,” said Andrea Woroch, a consumer and money-saving expert. “You can find festive gift bags, wrapping paper, tissue paper and bows for cheap at the dollar store.”

Expensive gift wrap might look better, but she said this isn’t an expense worth taking on.

“Who cares how thick the paper is,” she said. “You’re looking at saving 50 to 70% compared to fancier options.”

Baking Supplies

It might be easier to purchase baked goods, but Woroch advised making your own.

“It’s also a fun family tradition and doesn’t take much time or effort, saving you up to 300%,” she said “While you’re at it, stick with store brands to save up to 50% on baking supplies when whipping up your famous holiday cookies or cake.”

Greeting Cards

“You don’t need to order the fanciest greeting card on thick card stock or raised foil, just because you’re worried about what others think,” Woroch said. “There are plenty of personalized greeting card options at a variety of sites for all budgets.”

Alternately, she said you can send holiday greetings in a non-traditional manner.

“Better yet, send an email with your family’s favorite photos and include a personalized note,” she said. “Your loved ones will appreciate that the most.”

Decorations

Decking your halls with holiday cheer is great, but it doesn’t need to cost a fortune. Look for holiday décor at dollar stores or seek out sales — many retailers offer them throughout the season.

You can also get a head start on next year by shopping for decorations when the holidays are over, as stores tend to offer deep discounts to clear out inventory. This can be a savvy way to procure high-quality decorations at incredibly low prices.

5 Items To Splurge on This Holiday Season

When planning your holiday shopping, these purchases are worth the extra funds.

Experiences To Share

“Outings like concerts, cooking classes, wine and paint nights — all of those are incredible, meaningful memories you and your gift recipient won’t forget,” said Scott Lieberman, founder of TouchdownMoney.

He offered an example many people can relate to this year.

“Just look at all the parents who took their kids to Taylor Swift or the friends who met up in different cities just to enjoy Swift’s concert,” he said. “Talk about memories made.”

High-End Hosting Pieces

“If your gift recipient loves to host, whether that means they’re a fabulous cook or simply enjoy wine [and] book clubs, level up their kitchen or barware,” Lieberman said.

He said gifts like exquisite charcuterie boards or high-end glassware are worth the money.

“Any kind of piece to elevate the occasion, plus they’ll always think of you when they use it,” he said.

Travel

“Don’t skimp on travel plans to visit your loved ones because you don’t want to spend on the hotel, car rental or flight,” said Woroch. “Life is short, and you will regret [missing] the opportunity to spend time together.”

If your travel budget is minimal, she offered several tips to save money.

“Travel thrifty by shopping around, looking for last minute hotel deals, traveling on the actual holiday for lower airfare prices and prepping your own meals rather [than] dining out,” she said.

Professional Photos

“You don’t have to take professional photos each year, but once in a while is a worthwhile investment,” Woroch said. “The quality is far superior to your smartphone, and it’s something you will forever treasure.”

She noted that you can shop around for the prices that best suit your budget and family.

“If you’re looking to save, ask about a half session, maybe instead of a one- or two-hour photo session, you get it done in just 30 minutes,” she said. “How long will your kids really want to sit there anyway? And this will force everyone to get into their holiday best.”

Beloved Brand Names

“If a loved one is brand loyal, I’ll spend more to get the brand they want,” added Cid. “That doesn’t mean that I’m not hunting for a good deal.”

She said many designers and popular brands offer coupons and special promotions during the holidays.

“You can also pick up many designer brands for less at stores like Marshalls, Ross and TJ Maxx,” she said. “I also shop through a cash back site or app like Rakuten to earn money back for these purchases.”

