Holiday Shopping Online? Look for Discounts on These 7 Products — And 7 To Avoid

The holiday season is in full swing, and as always, deals are being rolled out in droves. E-commerce shopping will be a go-to during the extravaganza. According to Circana, 47% of consumers plan to do more of their holiday shopping online this year.

With so many people scrolling the internet for sales, online retailers are dishing out discounts on a variety of items. It can all get overwhelming. What product sectors will feature the most appealing deals, and which departments are coming up short by comparison?

New research from DataFeedWatch takes a deep dive into answering these questions. GOBankingRates has highlighted worthy discounts as those averaging upwards of 30%. Take a look.

Consider the Discounted Electronics

According to DataFeedWatch, electronics are sporting an average discount of 38.02%. The influx of discounts in this sector could be tied to consumer resistance around buying these more expensive items, in part because of the effects of inflation, the report noted.

So far, we’re seeing excellent deals specifically on TVs, smartwatches and even Apple products, which historically seldom go on sale.

Skip the Discounted Food and Beverages

The DataFeedWatch report points to an underwhelming assortment of discounts in the food, beverage and tobacco sector. The average discounts in this sector hover at around 18%.

Consider the Discounted Media

Media items are seeing very impressive sales, with the average discount in this sector standing at 37.9%. You can find jaw-dropping deals on streaming services including Paramount+, Hulo and Fubo.

Skip the Discounted Hardware

Hardware isn’t seeing the kind of deals one might hope for. According to the DataFeedWatch findings, the average discount in this sector is 21.86%.

Consider the Discounted Apparel and Accessories

Now is a good time to jump on deals in the category of apparel and accessories. The average discount in this sector is 37.71%. H&M, Macy’s. Forever 21 and Nordstrom stand strong in this department when it comes to deals.

Skip the Discounted Toys and Games

Toys and games can be a big part of the holidays, particularly if the people on your gift list include kids and teens. But the deals here are less than stellar, with the average discount weighing in at 21.22%.

Consider the Discounted Luggage and Bags

‘Tis the season for holiday travel, and it’s also a prime time to look into purchasing luggage and bags, which tout the average discount of 33.43%. Macy’s is a strong contender for deals here, as are JCPenney and Kohl’s.

Skip the Discounted Business and Industrial Supplies

It’s not a great time to buy all those business and industrial supplies on sale. The discount in this sector is just 21.81%.

Consider the Discounted Home and Garden Items

In the midst of renovating your place? Or doing some landscaping work? Look into home and garden items on sale — they’re touting an average discount of 31.08%. Wayfair, Temu and Home Depot are competing intensely with solid deals.

Skip the Furniture

Sadly, the furniture deals aren’t totally superb; the average discount in this category is 26.92%. It’s not terrible, but also not as good as it could be.

Consider the Discounted Arts and Entertainment

Experiential gifts for the win! In the sector of arts and entertainment, you can find discounts averaging around 33.01%. Check out Walmart, Amazon and Costco, for starters.

Skip the Discounted Animal and Pet Supplies

Fido and Felix and all the other furry friends may not have the greatest holidays, judging by the deals at least. According to this research, discounts in this department average 22.82%.

Consider the Discounted Vehicles and Parts

Just making GOBankingRates’ cut for stellar discounts is the category of vehicles and parts, which boast an average discount of 30.12%. CarParts.com is participating in the deals momentum right now, as is Walmart and Amazon.

Skip the Discounted Health and Beauty Stuff

The health and beauty sector can be strangely stingy when it comes to big deals. Unsurprisingly, discounts in this department average 27.38%. Again, not terrible, but perhaps also not worth your time when you can get fatter savings elsewhere.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com

