Holiday Shipping Deadlines for UPS, FedEx, USPS and More

The holiday season is in full swing, and if you haven’t gotten around to sending out your gifts and/or cards, now is the time to get a move on it. Shipping deadlines are fast approaching if you want to get your packages to loved ones in time for Christmas Day, which falls on a Monday this year.

Unfortunately, there are some deadlines have already passed. For example, if you’re shipping to the Air/Army Post Office (APO), Fleet Post Office (FPO) or Diplomatic Post Office (DPO), it’s likely already too late to make the Christmas cutoff. Additionally, GOBankingRates is only featuring domestic deadlines, as international deadlines may vary based on service and destination.

The good news is there is still time for most services — but you must act quickly. We’ve rounded up shipping deadlines which, as of Dec. 15, have not yet passed. Take a look below.

USPS When Sending to Alaska or Hawaii

USPS Ground Advantage deadline: Saturday, Dec. 16

First-Class Mail deadline: Saturday, Dec. 16

Priority Mail deadline: Monday, Dec. 18

Priority Mail Express deadline: Wednesday, Dec. 20

USPS When Sending to Air/Army Post Office (APO), Fleet Post Office (FPO), Diplomatic Post Office (DPO)

Most deadlines have passed; however, you can still slide in on one.

Priority Mail Express Military Service deadline: Friday, Dec. 15 (not available for APO/FPO/DPO AE ZIPs 093)

FedEx

Ground deadline: Friday, Dec. 15

Express Saver deadline: Tuesday, Dec. 19

2Day and 2Day AM deadline: Wednesday, Dec. 20

First Overnight and Priority Overnight deadline: Thursday, Dec. 21

SameDay deadline: Friday, Dec. 22

*Note: 2Day, First Overnight and Priority Overnight can be sent one day past the listed deadline — with a Saturday Delivery surcharge of $16 per package.

UPS

First-class mail deadline: Saturday, Dec. 16

UPS Ground deadline: Head to ups.com/ctc to calculate timing on this one, as the deadline depends on the destination.

Three-day shipping deadline: Tuesday, Dec. 19

Next-day (overnight) deadline: Thursday, Dec. 21

Amazon Prime

Friday, Dec. 22

Walmart.com

Friday, Dec. 22

Target.com

Wednesday, Dec. 20 at 12pm CST for select gifts

Head to Target’s website to learn more about which items qualify for this deadline

