Holiday Season Is on the Way but Travel Stocks Are Already Benefiting From Brighter Forecasts

It’s been an extremely difficult two years for travel and tourism stocks, but as COVID-19 restrictions continue to ease throughout many countries and firms predict a strong holiday season in Europe and North America, investor optimism is being felt throughout the industry.

Leading travel companies like Marriott, Airbnb, Booking Holdings and Trivago have all been informing investors that after a testing pandemic period, business is finally beginning to boom once again.

"Sentiment is getting better and better," Axel Hefer, Trivago’s CEO, told CNN Business. "This year will be a lot more normal than last year, from our perspective."

Despite a range of complications still affecting the travel industry surrounding the pandemic and rise of geopolitical tensions in Europe, experts still largely agree that the industry’s outlook appears to be far rosier in comparison to 2021.

“According to the latest UNWTO expert survey, tourism professionals (61%) expect global tourism to improve in 2022,” said Maxim Manturov, head of investment advice at Freedom Finance Europe. “Thus, 58% of experts predict recovery of the sector mainly in the third quarter of 2022.”

However, Manturov also acknowledges that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, lingering COVID-19 complications, and rising fuel and living costs may still hinder the full recovery of the industry, noting that “64% of UNWTO experts (surveyed in December 2021) believe that international travel will return to 2019 levels only in 2024.”

Earning Reports Point to a Recovery

At the beginning of May, we saw Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) report that revenues have totaled $2.25 billion for Q1 2022, representing an increase of 80% in comparison to the year prior. For the first three months of 2022, total gross bookings were worth $24.4 billion, up 58% in comparison to the same period in 2021. However, it’s also worth noting that these figures are still down by 17% in comparison to the first quarter of 2019.

Around the same time, we saw Airbnb (ABNB) stock beat expectations on both the top and bottom lines, with revenue growing by 70% to $1.51 billion - a figure that surpasses estimates by $60 million.

As part of the report, nights and experiences booked through the platform rose by 59% - or 102.1 million in - Q1 2022, which overtakes pre-pandemic levels. Furthermore, the value of the bookings taken by Airbnb equates to $17.2 billion - equalling a rise of 67% in comparison to the year prior.

Despite widespread optimism emanating from the likes of Expedia and Airbnb, the stocks of both travel companies have been adversely impacted by an industry correction in recent days - leading to a sharp downward trend in many leading stocks throughout the field of travel and tourism.

For Airbnb, the recent market correction has undone the company’s steady upturn in fortunes in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. In November 2021, Airbnb stood just $6 adrift of recapturing its all-time high stock value before the emergence of the Omicron variant sparked more market turbulence.

It’s reasonable for investors to assume that the recent downturn is little more than a buying trend running out of steam to force a correction, and that the performances of companies like Expedia and Airbnb indicate that this may represent a new buying opportunity before further brighter earnings reports are shared throughout the industry.

The Case for Further Caution

Despite geopolitical tensions and the ongoing complications emerging from the pandemic, it remains highly likely that 2022 will be a blistering year for the travel and tourism industry.

According to industry forecasts from November 2021, we’re likely to see business travel spending alone jump by more than 37% in 2022 to over $1 trillion. However, experts are warning that the industry won’t see a full recovery until 2024.

Although vaccination rates throughout many countries are strong, the uneven distribution of vaccines means that some countries will be forced to impose stronger rules regarding travel than others. This, coupled with lingering supply chain problems, are likely to slow the rate of spending increases to 14% in comparison to 2020 - which is notably slower than the 21% year-over-year growth forecast in early 2021.

For many travel firms - and particularly the airlines that have suffered heavily during the closed borders we witnessed throughout much of 2020 and 2021 - the pace of recovery is essential in securing a more sustainable financial future.

As for consumer travel, the early signs suggest that record-breaking inflation rates and a cost of living squeeze isn’t putting consumers off of participating in the upcoming holiday season.

Although there can be legitimate fears for the holiday season due to inflation rates - which the Bank of England has suggested may rise to 10% in the UK - holidaymakers appear to have thrown caution to the wind in order to embark what will be their first holiday of the 2020s in many cases.

Whether such a significant cost of living squeeze could impact future holiday seasons remains to be seen, but for now, companies appear to be basking in the glow of brighter financial forecasts and a bustling return to business.

