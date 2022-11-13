Holiday Season 2022: The 11 Best Deals on Kids Gifts

When it comes to buying gifts, some people have the touch. They always seem to buy precisely the right thing. This year, as we reconcile our kids' wish lists with our budgets, finding sweet deals on gifts they'll actually want has become a priority. We thought we would get the ball rolling by making a few suggestions. Some won't fit your child's age or interests, but maybe others will hit it out of the park. If you see the same retailer named over and over again, it's because that's where we found the lowest price. The less you spend, the more you can keep in the bank as we march into 2023.

Read on for some of the best deals we found this week.

1. Doodle Board Electronic Drawing Tablet: Under $10

If you desperately need your kids to be quiet on road trips (for a few blissful moments) but don't want them to have too much screen time, an LCD writing tablet can be a lifesaver. Amazon currently features an 11-Inch Doodle Board Electronic Drawing Tablet for less than $10. Normally $19.00, you can score 50% right now just by clicking on the electric coupon before you drop the toy in your shopping basket.

2. Sing and Learn Laptop: Under $12

Sure, it may drive you to distraction, but kids love Sing and Learn Laptop toys. The CoComelon Sing and Learn Laptop provides all kinds of entertainment -- from sounds and music to educational lessons. The regular price tag is $15.29, but Amazon is offering $3.82 off with the conveniently placed coupon, leaving you with a great gift for under $12.

3. 2 Wheel Kick Scooter: $30

If your child has been asking for a Razor -- one of those self-propelled scooters that look a bit like a skateboard with tall handlebars -- Target is making it easy to make their wish come true by selling the Razor A Special Edition 2 Wheel Kick Scooter for $30.

4. Frozen Makeup Set: $25

If you don't mind them looking like Tammy Faye Bakker once in a while, your little ones might really be into the Frozen Makeup Set, sold through Amazon by PERRYHOME. By clicking the electronic coupon, you can score this rather extensive makeup kit for $25.

5. Magna Tiles: $30

Kids love Magna Tiles, the plastic tiles that magnetically snap together to create anything your child can imagine. Amazon currently has the Arctic Animals Set on sale for 25% off, bringing the price down to $30.

6. Magical World of Disney Trivia Family Board Game: Under $27

Searching for the Magical World of Disney Trivia Family Board Game reminded us of two things: How much kids like to play games with the family (even if they won't admit it), and how widely prices vary by store. By using the electronic coupon provided, you can pick it up through Amazon for under $27, nearly half the price we found at several other major retailers.

7. Ice and Snow Cone Machine: $47

Looking for a potential mess but a lot of fun? Walmart is selling the Ice and Snow Cone Machine for $47. With it, your kids can make slushies, shaved ice, and snow cones. Better yet, pull the machine out after the kids are in bed and enjoy frozen margaritas while you go over the monthly budget. It's sure to make a hum-drum experience a little more fun.

8. Vtech KidiZoom Creator Cam: Under $26

As we shopped around for the Vtech KidiZoom Creator Cam, we absolutely could not find a lower price than Amazon's. Although it's getting repetitive, by clicking the electronic coupon you can snag the Creator Cam for under $26.

9. 12 in 1 Solar Robot Kit: Under $19

Do you have a kid in your life you're pretty sure is either going to be the next Albert Einstein? Amazon is offering a whopping 30% off the 12 in 1 Solar Robot Kit. The kit provides everything your child needs to create 12 working robots, each powered by the sun. Projects range from easy to advanced, giving every kid a place to start. With a coupon, it's available for just shy of $19.

10. Two Remote RC Racing Cars: Under $35

Because we've purchased so many remote-control cars over the years, it's easy to attest to how much kids enjoy them. Another amazing Amazon deal allows you to snag two RCROKS 1/22 RC Racing Toy Cars with rechargeable batteries. Normally $46, the cars are on sale for less than $35 with a coupon (naturally).

11. Echo Dot Smart Speaker with Clock and Alexa: $45 (with trade in)

If you have a teen, consider what they might think of an Echo Dot in their room. Amazon is featuring a discount on its Echo Dot Smart Speaker with Clock and Alexa. If you have an old Echo to trade in, you'll get 25% off the new model. That brings the price down to $45 for a device that plays music, audiobooks, and podcasts, all while answering questions and turning the lights on in the room.

Admittedly, looking for low prices often led us back to Amazon, but that's not the only place to catch a deal. The few times we found a lower price for an item, it was on sale through eBay. eBay is not only a place to pick up a chipped bowl or headless Barbie doll, it's also a great place for handmade gifts and new, still-in-the-box products. We found new wireless Bluetooth earbuds for as little as $14.

If you're looking for something handmade, Etsy is a great option, and if you want a personalized item, start with PersonalCreations.com. They're offering 50% off sitewide and carry a large array of gifts for kids of all ages.

And don't forget to think outside the box, like planning an affordable family trip to enjoy over the school holiday. Some of the best memories many kids have is time spent with family.

If none of these ideas work for you, hopefully they'll spark your imagination, making it easier for you to become one of those people who always give just the right gift.

