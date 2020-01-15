Holiday Sales Are Not Impressing Investors

The holidays have died down and the sales numbers are starting to roll out. Earnings season is bringing out some positive and negative. Target TGT see’s a year over year slump in holiday sales and GameStop GME continues to see a downturn with a 27.5% decline in top-line sales. On the other side of things we have some retailers turning out a great result. Lululemon LULU, Khol’s KSS and Abercrombie and Fitch ANF all saw positive results coming from the holiday period. We break it down to understand why some are turning out positive holiday results while others continue to decline. To get recent Zacks video updates, be sure to subscribe to our channel and leave a comment or questions!

