Holiday Inn-owner sees 80% plunge in April room revenue

May 7 (Reuters) - Holiday Inn-owner InterContinental Hotels IHG.L said on Thursday it expects revenue per available room to plunge 80% in April compared with last year and that the coronavirus crisis was the biggest challenge the hotel industry ever faced.

The Denham, UK-based company said occupancy levels dropped to historic lows in March and April, with first-quarter global RevPAR falling 25%.

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((tanishaa.nadkar@thomsonreuters.com; +919730172534; Twitter - @TanishaaNadkar;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.