Holiday Inn-owner sees 80% plunge in April room revenue

Tanishaa Nadkar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID MDZINARISHVILI

Holiday Inn-owner InterContinental Hotels said on Thursday it expects revenue per available room to plunge 80% in April compared with last year and that the coronavirus crisis was the biggest challenge the hotel industry ever faced.

The Denham, UK-based company said occupancy levels dropped to historic lows in March and April, with first-quarter global RevPAR falling 25%.

