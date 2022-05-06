Holiday Inn owner IHG's room revenue surges on travel recovery

May 6 (Reuters) - Intercontinental Hotels Group IHG.L on Friday signalled a sharp recovery in the hospitality sector as people gradually resume leisure and business travel after countries eased pandemic-related restrictions.

Holiday Inn owner's RevPAR, or revenue per available room, was up 61% for the three months ended March 31, as the group saw improved trading in its Americas and EMEAA regions.

(Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

