Holiday Inn owner IHG's room revenue surges on strong travel demand

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Holiday Inn owner IHG IHG.L said on Friday its third-quarter hotel room revenue jumped from year-ago levels, owing to strong demand for leisure and business travel as well as rising room prices.

The company also said its Chief Financial Officer Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson will step down in six months.

