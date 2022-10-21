IHG

Holiday Inn owner IHG's room revenue surges on strong travel demand

Contributor
Radhika Anilkumar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA

Holiday Inn owner IHG said on Friday its third-quarter hotel room revenue jumped from year-ago levels, owing to strong demand for leisure and business travel as well as rising room prices.

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Holiday Inn owner IHG IHG.L said on Friday its third-quarter hotel room revenue jumped from year-ago levels, owing to strong demand for leisure and business travel as well as rising room prices.

The company also said its Chief Financial Officer Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson will step down in six months.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Radhika.Anilkumar@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8067490824;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IHG

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters