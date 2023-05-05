Holiday Inn-owner IHG's CEO Barr to step down

May 5 (Reuters) - Holiday Inn owner IHG Plc IHG.L said on Friday its CEO Keith Barr would step down on June 30 and the company's Americas CEO Elie Maalouf would succeed him.

Separately, the Crowne Plaza, Regent and Hualuxe owner reported a 33% jump in first-quarter revenue per available room (RevPAR) - a key measure for a hotel's top-line performance.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Rashmi Aich)

((Radhika.Anilkumar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.