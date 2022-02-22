Holiday inn-owner IHG resumes dividend after annual profit beat

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Holiday Inn-owner IHG IHG.L resumed dividend on Tuesday after reporting an annual profit that beat market expectations due to strong demand for staycations and resort stays in the United States.

The owner of the Crowne Plaza, Regent and Hualuxe hotel chains said operating profit from reportable segments for the year ended Dec. 31 was $534 million, compared with $219 million a year ago. It was down 38% from 2019 levels.

Analysts on average had estimated an operating profit from reportable segments at $503 million, according to a company-compiled consensus.

