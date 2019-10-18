Holiday Inn-owner IHG reports drop in quarterly revenue per room

Oct 18 (Reuters) - InterContinental Hotels Group IHG.L reported a 0.8% decline in revenue per room for the third quarter on Friday, as the Holiday Inn-owner was hurt by protests in Hong Kong and tougher trading conditions in the United States and China.

The company, which has nearly 5,800 hotels under brand names like Crowne Plaza and Regent Hotels & Resorts, said revenue per available room (RevPAR) fell 6.1% in Greater China, with a 36% drop in Hong Kong.

