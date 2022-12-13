World Markets
IHG

Holiday Inn owner IHG promotes Glover as new finance chief

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

December 13, 2022 — 02:40 am EST

Written by Radhika Anilkumar for Reuters ->

Adds details, background

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Holiday Inn owner IHG IHG.L promoted Michael Glover, the finance chief of its Americas division and group head of commercial finance, to the role of chief financial officer on Tuesday, with effect from March 20.

Glover will succeed current CFO Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson, who is stepping down to join bookmaker Flutter Entertainment FLTRF.L early next year.

"His appointment clearly shows the strength of our management team, our robust succession planning and our ability to promote from within," Non-Executive Chair Deanna Oppenheimer said in a statement.

Glover, who has been with IHG for 18 years, had earlier served as the finance head of the company's China region for more than two years.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Radhika.Anilkumar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IHG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.