Holiday-Inn owner IHG posts annual loss on COVID-19 curbs

Contributor
Tanishaa Nadkar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID MDZINARISHVILI

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Holiday Inn-owner InterContinental Hotels IHG.L said on Tuesday that 2020 was the most challenging year in its history as repeated COVID-19 restrictions and lockdowns forced it to book an annual loss.

The company, whose brands include the Crowne Plaza, Regent and Hualuxe hotel chains, reported a group operating loss of $153 million for the year ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of $630 million last year.

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

