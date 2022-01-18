Holiday Inn owner IHG names Hargreaves' Oppenheimer as new chair

IHG

Holiday Inn owner IHG said on Tuesday Non-Executive Chair Patrick Cescau will retire after close to a decade in the role.

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Holiday Inn owner IHG IHG.L said on Tuesday Non-Executive Chair Patrick Cescau will retire after close to a decade in the role.

Cescau will be replaced by Deanna Oppenheimer, who also serves as non-executive chair at British fund supermarket Hargreaves Lansdown HRGV.L, London-listed IHG said.

