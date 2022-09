Sept 6 (Reuters) - Holiday Inn owner IHG IHG.L said on Tuesday parts of its technology systems were subject to "unauthorised activity" leading to a disruption to its booking channels and said the issue is ongoing.

(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

