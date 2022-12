Refiles to correct spelling of Americas

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Holiday Inn owner IHG IHG.L appointed its finance chief for Americas, Michael Glover, as new chief financial officer on Tuesday, who will take on the role from March 20, 2023.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Radhika.Anilkumar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.