Holiday Inn-owner IHG annual profit rises on strong holiday demand

February 21, 2023 — 02:13 am EST

Written by Radhika Anilkumar for Reuters ->

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Holiday Inn-owner IHG Plc IHG.L reported higher full-year profit on Tuesday, helped by strong occupancy demand during the holidays and higher room prices, and said it would buyback shares to return an additional $750 million in 2023.

The London-listed hospitality company said operating profit from reportable segments for the full-year ended Dec. 31 rose 55% to $828 million, while revenue per available room (RevPAR) in the second half of the year - a key measure for a hotel's top-line performance - exceeded pre-pandemic levels of 2019.

