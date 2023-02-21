Holiday Inn-owner IHG annual profit rises on strong holiday demand

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Holiday Inn-owner IHG Plc IHG.L reported higher full-year profit on Tuesday, helped by strong occupancy demand during the holidays and higher room prices, and said it would buyback shares to return an additional $750 million in 2023.

The London-listed hospitality company said operating profit from reportable segments for the full-year ended Dec. 31 rose 55% to $828 million, while revenue per available room (RevPAR) in the second half of the year - a key measure for a hotel's top-line performance - exceeded pre-pandemic levels of 2019.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Radhika.Anilkumar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.