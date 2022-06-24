Commodities

Holiday group TUI says CEO Joussen to resign as board member

Yadarisa Shabong Reuters
June 24 (Reuters) - Holiday group TUI TUIGn.DE said on Friday Chief Executive Officer Friedrich Joussen is planning to step down as a board member at the end of September.

TUI, the world's largest holiday company, said it had proposed to name finance chief Sebastian Ebel as chairman of the board and director Mathias Kiep as chief financial officer from October.

