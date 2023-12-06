News & Insights

Holiday group TUI says annual profit more than doubles

Credit: REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

December 06, 2023 — 02:04 am EST

Written by Sarah Young for Reuters ->

LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Europe's biggest travel operator TUI TUIT.LTUI1n.DE said its operating profit more than doubled in 2023 and ongoing strong demand for holidays, cruises and hotel stays meant it was forecasting a 25% jump for 2024.

(Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle)

((sarah.young@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 1109; Reuters Messaging: sarah.young.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.