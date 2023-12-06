Holiday group TUI says annual profit more than doubles

LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Europe's biggest travel operator TUI TUIT.LTUI1n.DE said its operating profit more than doubled in 2023 and ongoing strong demand for holidays, cruises and hotel stays meant it was forecasting a 25% jump for 2024.

(Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle)

((sarah.young@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 1109; Reuters Messaging: sarah.young.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.