Holiday Gift (Insurance) Guide

For all the shiny gifts and sweet treats that come with the holiday season, there are some unsavory characters waiting for an opportunity to swipe your holiday haul.

If you’ve ever gone on a big holiday shopping trip, chances are you’ve kept some of your purchases in your car while you continue to browse and shop in other stores. After all, carrying around multiple bags and awkwardly shaped boxes can get tiresome.

But all of those store-branded bags and gift wrapped goodies can attract the wrong kind of attention.

Cars are a common target for opportunistic thieves: 27% of larceny-thefts in 2019 were from motor vehicles, according to the FBI’s uniform crime report. The average value of items stolen was $1,012.

If you are the victim of gifts stolen from your car, you’ll have coverage through your renters, condo or home insurance. You may need to provide receipts, or bank and credit card statements, to verify the amount of the merchandise. You’ll also typically need to file a police report in order to make an insurance claim for theft.

An insurance claim check for theft will be reduced by the amount of your deductible.

For example, if you have a $500 deductible and the total value of your insurance claim is $1,000, you would get an insurance check for $500. If the total value of your claim is less than your deductible amount, there’s no point making a claim.

If the thief damaged your car while breaking in, such as busting a window or locks, you could make a claim under the comprehensive insurance portion of your auto policy. This claim would also have a deductible, separate from the home insurance deductible for the stolen gifts.

Here are a few tips to help prevent theft from your car:

Don't leave the gifts in plain view.

If possible, keep your gifts locked in your trunk. Keep accessories and other items out of plain view.

Your gifts are not the only items to attract a thief's eye. Sunglasses, spare change and accessories for expensive items like smartphones and tablets could entice a thief. Don't leave your car unlocked and running. Even if it's cold, don't leave your car running with the keys in the ignition and the heat on, even if you're just quickly running into a store. That's an easy target for thieves.

Are Gifts Stolen From My Home Covered By Insurance?

Thieves could also target gifts in a home, especially if they know there’s new merchandise for the taking. Burglaries—defined by the FBI as “an unlawful entry of a structure to commit a felony or theft”—have declined by more than 48% since 2010, according to the FBI. Nonetheless, there were more than 1.1 million burglaries in the United States in 2019.

And while you might assume most burglaries happen during the night, you’re more likely to get hit while the sun is up. More than half of all burglaries happen during daytime hours. If you come home from work to discover that your gifts have been stolen, you’ll have coverage through your home, renters or condo insurance.

If you need to make a break-in and theft claim, here are some coverage types that might apply.

Dwelling coverage.

This pays for repairs to your home if it was damaged in a break-in, like a busted door jamb. If you're a renter, the landlord's insurance would pay for building damages. Personal property coverage.

This pays to replace the stolen items. Other structures coverage. This coverage pays to repair detached structures. For example, if a thief damaged a shed door.

Here are a few tips to help prevent your gifts from being stolen from your home:

Lock your doors and windows when you leave your house.

Don’t display your gifts where they can be seen from the outside.

When you’re away, turn on lights and a television (or radio) so it looks like someone is home.

Install security devices such as deadbolts on exterior doors, motion sensors, burglar alarms that alert the police, and smart devices and connected home technology with alerts for break-ins.

Does Home Insurance Cover Porch Pirate Theft?

You may have heard of “porch pirates”—thieves who swipe packages from outside your front door. With the boom in online shopping, package theft is a growing concern. Americans order an average of 45 packages per year and 36% reported having a package stolen, according to a 2019 report from C+R Research, a market research firm.

Your home insurance will cover the theft of personal property, which includes package theft from your porch. You’ll likely need to prove that your package was delivered and stolen. You can typically do this with tracking numbers and other forms of proof, such as Ring camera video.

If the package got lost in shipment, the fault would likely fall on the sender, in which case your home insurance wouldn’t cover the loss.

Here are some tips to help thwart porch pirates:

Install a doorbell camera.

You can use this smart home technology to make videos of your porch and entryways, which you can then provide to law enforcement and your insurer as proof of theft. Doorbell cameras from providers like Google Nest, Ring and Vivint. Install motion sensor lights.

These lights will activate when someone walks past a sensor and can help deter thieves. Have the courier hold your package.

Carriers like FedEx, UPS and USPS will offer to hold packages, which you can then pick up at the carrier's local store. Have your package shipped to a local store.

Some online retailers, such as Target or Home Depot, offer you the option to shop online but pick up the package at your local store. Use alternative delivery methods. Amazon will let you pick a specific day for a delivery, which you can schedule for a day you know you'll be home. You can also use other methods like having your package delivered to an Amazon lock box or using a smart padlock box. Another option is to ship your package to an alternate address where someone will receive it, like your office or a trusted neighbor.

Insurance Tips for Holiday Theft

Having your gifts stolen during the holiday season is a real buzzkill. You’ll not only have a deductible, but you also might not get an insurance check in time to buy a replacement gift. Here are a few proactive things you can do to help soften the blow of stolen gifts.

Schedule valuable items.

If someone in your household receives a high-value gift, like an expensive piece of jewelry, artwork, collectible or musical instrument, it's a good idea to "schedule" it. That's because most home insurance policies have sub-limits on stolen items. For example, your policy might pay only up to $1,500 for stolen jewelry. Scheduling items insures them at their actual value. Update your home inventory.

A good home inventory lists all of your items and their estimated value. If your home is burglarized, a home inventory can help you determine if any other items were swiped besides those under your Christmas tree. Add personal cyber insurance to your policy. Even an online gift could be stolen by criminals. Some hit you through online scams, ransomware and other deceptive tactics, like fake charities that tug on your holiday heartstrings. Depending on your insurance company, you may be able to add personal cyber insurance as an endorsement to your home, renters or condo insurance.

