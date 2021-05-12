Holiday company TUI expects strong summer holiday season

LONDON, May 12 (Reuters) - TUI Group TUIT.L, the world's biggest holiday company, said it was expecting a strong 2021 holiday season and stuck to a plan to operate 75% of its pre-pandemic capacity, as rising vaccination levels mean Europe will open for travel this summer.

The pandemic has hammered Germany-based TUI TUIGn.DE, forcing it to rely on multiple bail-outs from the German government.

Reporting results for the six months ended 31 March 2021, TUI said on Wednesday that it sunk to an EBIT loss of 1.3 billion euros ($1.58 billion) on revenues which contracted 89% to 716 million euros.

($1 = 0.8249 euros)

(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Alistair Smout)

((sarah.young@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 1109; Reuters Messaging: sarah.young.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.