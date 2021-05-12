Commodities

Holiday company TUI expects strong summer holiday season

Sarah Young Reuters
TUI Group, the world's biggest holiday company, said it was expecting a strong 2021 holiday season and stuck to a plan to operate 75% of its pre-pandemic capacity, as rising vaccination levels mean Europe will open for travel this summer.

The pandemic has hammered Germany-based TUI TUIGn.DE, forcing it to rely on multiple bail-outs from the German government.

Reporting results for the six months ended 31 March 2021, TUI said on Wednesday that it sunk to an EBIT loss of 1.3 billion euros ($1.58 billion) on revenues which contracted 89% to 716 million euros.

($1 = 0.8249 euros)

