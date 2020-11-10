Markets
Holiday Classics Streamed Free On American Airlines

(RTTNews) - American Airlines has launched a free inflight entertainment channel that features holiday classics such as "A Christmas Story," "Home Alone," "Elf," "Die Hard," and "It's A Wonderful Life," among others, the Airliner said in a release.

To celebrate this holiday season, flyers are provided with free holiday music as well, with playlists including Holiday Hits, R&B For The Holidays, and Children's Christmas. Passengers can also access Apple Music for free to stream more than 70 million songs, music videos, and live original shows.

Additionally, customers can now stream a library of movies, music, and TV shows to their phone, tablet or laptop, without having to buy WiFi to access inflight entertainment on the American Airlines app, despite the fact that inflight high-speed Wi-Fi is available on domestic flights for as little as $10.

The airline is also offering the new American Airlines Wi-Fi subscription plan beginning November 10, that enables the customers to purchase a subscription that is valid on all three Wi-Fi providers, namely Gogo, Panasonic, and Viasat.

