HOLI Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (Symbol: HOLI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $17.10, changing hands as low as $17.05 per share. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd shares are currently trading off about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HOLI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HOLI's low point in its 52 week range is $13.70 per share, with $20.43 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.08.

