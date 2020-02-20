Holdout Danske to start passing on negative rates to wealthy depositors

Adds background, manager comment

COPENHAGEN, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Danske Bank DANSKE.CO will start passing on negative interest rates to its wealthy clients, it said on Thursday, having been the sole holdout among the country's large lenders.

Danish banks have said they expect the negative interest environment to persist for years, prompting many to transfer negative rates on their deposits at the central bank to clients.

Denmark's biggest lender will join Nordea NDAFI.HE, Jyske Bank JYSK.CO and several other banks in Denmark which last year imposed negative rates on personal clients' large deposits.

Danske said it would charge individuals with deposits of more than 1.5 million Danish crowns ($216,804) an interest rate of minus 0.75%, a move which could potentially save it between 100-150 million crowns.

"We must expect the unusually low level of interest rates and negative interest rates to continue for years to come," Thomas Mitchell, head of personal customers in Denmark, said in a statement.

Denmark was among the first countries to introduce negative rates in 2012. In September the Danish central bank cut its key rate to minus 0.75%, a record low among developed economies.

The extra charge, which will take effect on June 1, would only affect 1% of the bank's personal customers, or between 12,000 and 14,000 people, Danske said.

