On Holding's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on On Holding.

Looking at options history for On Holding (NYSE:ONON) we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 60% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $164,775 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $427,918.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $65.0 for On Holding over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for On Holding's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of On Holding's whale trades within a strike price range from $30.0 to $65.0 in the last 30 days.

On Holding Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ONON PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $1.87 $1.85 $1.85 $45.00 $116.0K 926 1.0K ONON CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $2.47 $2.43 $2.46 $45.50 $73.8K 1.3K 6 ONON CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $17.5 $17.25 $17.4 $30.00 $69.6K 1.0K 210 ONON CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $18.5 $17.45 $17.55 $30.00 $52.6K 1.0K 270 ONON CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $18.2 $17.25 $17.4 $30.00 $52.2K 1.0K 140

About On Holding

On Holding AG is a premium performance sports brand rooted in technology, design, and impact. Its shoes, apparel, and accessories products are designed predominantly for athletic use, casual, or leisure purposes. It does not manufacture the products or the raw materials and relies instead on third-party suppliers and contract manufacturers. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the Americas and rest from Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific region.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding On Holding, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is On Holding Standing Right Now? With a volume of 6,463,187, the price of ONON is down -1.92% at $47.0. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 76 days. What The Experts Say On On Holding

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $47.4.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for On Holding, targeting a price of $46. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group keeps a Outperform rating on On Holding with a target price of $47. An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on On Holding, maintaining a target price of $47. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Stifel continues to hold a Buy rating for On Holding, targeting a price of $45. An analyst from Piper Sandler downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $52.

