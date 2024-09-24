On Holding's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on On Holding.

Looking at options history for On Holding (NYSE:ONON) we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 20% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $346,736 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $496,565.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $45.0 to $57.5 for On Holding over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for On Holding's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of On Holding's whale activity within a strike price range from $45.0 to $57.5 in the last 30 days.

On Holding Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ONON PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $3.25 $3.2 $3.25 $47.50 $169.6K 2.1K 733 ONON CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $17.7 $17.15 $17.7 $45.00 $168.1K 124 95 ONON CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $6.75 $6.65 $6.65 $47.50 $166.2K 5.4K 500 ONON CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $5.5 $5.4 $5.43 $50.00 $67.8K 35.3K 128 ONON CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $4.25 $4.1 $4.25 $52.50 $61.6K 4.1K 147

About On Holding

On Holding AG is a premium performance sports brand rooted in technology, design, and impact. Its shoes, apparel, and accessories products are designed predominantly for athletic use, casual, or leisure purposes. It does not manufacture the products or the raw materials and relies instead on third-party suppliers and contract manufacturers. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the Americas and rest from Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific region.

Present Market Standing of On Holding Currently trading with a volume of 2,074,466, the ONON's price is up by 0.2%, now at $50.51. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 49 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for On Holding

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $55.5.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from HSBC downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $52. * An analyst from Stifel persists with their Buy rating on On Holding, maintaining a target price of $59.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

