Is Holding Ventas Stock Still a Smart Move for Your Portfolio Now?

Ventas VTR is a healthcare REIT that owns senior housing communities, outpatient medical buildings, research centers and other healthcare properties across North America and the U.K. Senior housing is its largest business and remains the main growth driver.



The company continues to expand through acquisitions, supported by strong demand for senior housing. Its medical and research portfolio adds diversification, while liquidity and improved leverage provide financial flexibility despite interest-rate and tenant-related risks.



Analysts seem bullish on this experiential REIT, with the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2026 funds from operations (FFO) per share being raised by 2 cents over the past two months to $3.87. In the past three months, shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 4.5% compared with the industry's growth of 11.5%.



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What Aids VTR?

Ventas is benefiting from powerful demographic trends that continue to support demand for senior housing. Nearly 70 million Baby Boomers are entering the age range that typically requires greater healthcare and housing services. The company mentioned that the population aged 80 and above is expected to increase 30% over the next five years. At the same time, new senior housing construction remains near historic lows, with only about 1,500 units started during the first quarter of 2026. This combination of rising demand and limited supply creates favorable conditions for occupancy growth and pricing power across Ventas’ senior housing portfolio.



The company’s Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (“SHOP”), which accounted for 56% of annualized NOI in the first quarter of 2026, continues to deliver strong results. First-quarter 2026 same-store cash NOI increased more than 15% year over year, supported by nearly 9% revenue growth and a 170-basis-point improvement in NOI margins. Average same-store occupancy reached 90.4%, up 310 basis points from a year earlier, while RevPOR increased 5%. Reflecting this momentum, management raised its 2026 SHOP same-store cash NOI growth outlook to 15-17%.



Ventas is also expanding through acquisitions and capital recycling. During the first quarter of 2026, the company acquired 29 senior housing communities for $983.4 million. Additional acquisitions announced in April totaled nearly $600 million, bringing year-to-date senior-housing investments through April 27, 2026, to approximately $1.7 billion. Management increased its 2026 investment target to $3 billion, focusing on properties expected to generate double-digit to mid-teen unlevered internal rates of return while being acquired below replacement cost.



A strong balance sheet provides financial flexibility to pursue these opportunities. As of March 31, 2026, Ventas had approximately $5.5 billion of liquidity, including cash, credit facility availability, and unsettled forward equity agreements. Net debt to further adjusted EBITDA improved to 5.0x, while the company generated roughly $0.8 billion from equity forward settlements during the quarter. In addition, its outpatient medical, research and triple-net portfolios continue to provide stable cash flows, diversified earnings streams and steady NOI growth.

What’s Hurting VTR?

Ventas faces pressure from intense competition in healthcare real estate. Many senior housing operators and healthcare providers compete in the same local markets for residents and tenants. This limits how much the company can raise rents and improve pricing. To stay competitive, it often needs to spend more on property upgrades and services, which can reduce profit margins and slow overall earnings growth.



Another issue is tenant concentration risk. A few large tenants contribute a meaningful part of income, such as Ardent at 6% of NOI, and Kindred, which accounted for 5.2% in the first quarter of 2026. If any of these tenants face financial stress or negotiate lease changes, Ventas’ cash flow could be affected. This dependence on a small group of tenants makes earnings less stable compared to a more diversified base.



High debt levels and interest expenses also weigh on performance. Total debt stood at about $12.5 billion as of March 2026, and interest expense rose to $156.1 million in the first quarter of 2026. The company expects interest expenses of around $640 million for 2026 due to elevated rates. In addition, Ventas depends on access to capital markets for growth, and any volatility in funding conditions can increase costs and reduce returns from new investments.

Stock to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader REIT sector are Sunstone Hotel Investors SHO and Apple Hospitality REIT APLE. While SHO sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), APLE carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SHO’s 2026 FFO per share has moved up 3.4% to 91 cents over the past two months.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for APLE’s 2026 FFO per share has moved northward 1.9% to $1.58 over the past month.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO), a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.



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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.