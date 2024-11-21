On Holding upgraded to Strong Buy from Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Rick Patel upgraded On Holding (ONON) to Strong Buy from Outperform with a price target of $63, up from $58.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on ONON:
- On Holding initiated with an Outperform at CICC
- TipRanks’ ‘Perfect 10’ Picks: 2 High-Flying Stocks That Could Reach New Highs
- On Holding price target raised to $61 from $58 at Truist
- Starbucks, Spotify downgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst calls
- On Holding price target raised to $62 from $53 at Telsey Advisory
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.