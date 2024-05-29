On Holding Unusual Options Activity For May 29

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on On Holding (NYSE:ONON).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ONON, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 19 options trades for On Holding.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 47% bullish and 47%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $119,721, and 18, calls, for a total amount of $2,482,032.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $30.0 to $47.5 for On Holding over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of On Holding stands at 3504.22, with a total volume reaching 10,045.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in On Holding, situated within the strike price corridor from $30.0 to $47.5, throughout the last 30 days.

On Holding 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ONON CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $2.6 $2.0 $2.1 $42.50 $527.5K 8.8K 2.5K ONON CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $4.65 $4.6 $4.65 $42.50 $465.4K 4.7K 1.0K ONON CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $14.1 $13.9 $14.1 $30.00 $348.2K 1.1K 247 ONON CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $12.5 $12.45 $12.5 $30.00 $253.7K 4.3K 493 ONON PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $5.75 $5.7 $5.7 $47.50 $119.7K 17 2

About On Holding

On Holding AG is a premium performance sports brand rooted in technology, design, and impact. Its shoe, apparel, and accessories products are designed primarily for athletic use, casual, or leisure purposes. It does not manufacture the products or the raw materials and rely instead on third-party suppliers and contract manufacturers.

On Holding's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 2,352,052, the price of ONON is up by 1.24%, reaching $42.34. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 76 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for On Holding

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $43.6.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group keeps a Outperform rating on On Holding with a target price of $37. An analyst from Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on On Holding, which currently sits at a price target of $45. An analyst from Telsey Advisory Group persists with their Outperform rating on On Holding, maintaining a target price of $40. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Buy rating on On Holding with a target price of $55. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Stifel keeps a Buy rating on On Holding with a target price of $41.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for On Holding with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

