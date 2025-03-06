On Holding Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards On Holding (NYSE:ONON), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ONON usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 11 extraordinary options activities for On Holding. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 63% leaning bullish and 27% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $529,156, and 7 are calls, amounting to $606,207.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $45.0 to $52.5 for On Holding during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in On Holding's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to On Holding's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $45.0 to $52.5 over the preceding 30 days.

On Holding Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ONON CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $2.18 $2.1 $2.17 $52.50 $325.5K 2.0K 1.6K ONON PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/17/25 $3.65 $3.6 $3.6 $50.00 $247.7K 1.0K 711 ONON PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $4.4 $4.2 $4.35 $45.00 $123.5K 980 1.0K ONON PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $3.6 $3.55 $3.55 $50.00 $121.0K 1.0K 1.1K ONON CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $9.95 $8.95 $9.95 $50.00 $104.4K 63 0

About On Holding

On Holding AG is a premium performance sports brand rooted in technology, design, and impact. Its shoes, apparel, and accessories products are designed predominantly for athletic use, casual, or leisure purposes. It does not manufacture the products or the raw materials and relies instead on third-party suppliers and contract manufacturers. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the Americas and rest from Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia-Pacific region.

Where Is On Holding Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 3,215,606, the ONON's price is down by -5.91%, now at $49.38. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 68 days. What The Experts Say On On Holding

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $67.0.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest On Holding options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

