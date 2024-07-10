On Holding Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on On Holding.

Looking at options history for On Holding (NYSE:ONON) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 37% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $234,669 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $222,079.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $30.0 to $47.5 for On Holding over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for On Holding's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of On Holding's whale trades within a strike price range from $30.0 to $47.5 in the last 30 days.

On Holding Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ONON CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $2.1 $2.1 $2.1 $35.00 $100.8K 7.7K 68 ONON CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $2.17 $2.16 $2.17 $37.50 $90.0K 991 108 ONON PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $1.95 $1.83 $1.83 $30.00 $68.6K 4.1K 1 ONON PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $10.7 $10.55 $10.55 $47.50 $56.9K 126 0 ONON PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $11.95 $11.8 $11.8 $45.00 $44.8K 30 0

About On Holding

On Holding AG is a premium performance sports brand rooted in technology, design, and impact. Its shoes, apparel, and accessories products are designed predominantly for athletic use, casual, or leisure purposes. It does not manufacture the products or the raw materials and relies instead on third-party suppliers and contract manufacturers. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the Americas and rest from Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific region.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding On Holding, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of On Holding With a trading volume of 2,445,104, the price of ONON is down by -2.15%, reaching $36.4. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 34 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About On Holding

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $46.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Truist Securities keeps a Buy rating on On Holding with a target price of $46. In a cautious move, an analyst from Bernstein downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $50. An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on On Holding, maintaining a target price of $47. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Goldman Sachs keeps a Buy rating on On Holding with a target price of $47. An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on On Holding, maintaining a target price of $40.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest On Holding options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.