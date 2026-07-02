Is Holding Simon Property Stock Still Smart Move for Your Portfolio?

Simon Property Group SPG is a leading U.S. retail REIT headquartered in Indianapolis. As of March 31, 2026, it owned or held interests in 212 income-producing U.S. properties. It also owned interests in 42 international properties across Asia, Europe and Canada.



The company is expanding through acquisitions, redevelopment and digital initiatives. Simon invests in property upgrades and marketing partnerships to support long-term growth.



In the past six months, shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 22.1% compared with the industry's growth of 19.4%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

What Aids SPG?

Simon continues to benefit from strong demand for its premium malls and outlet centers. In the first quarter of 2026, it signed more than 1,100 leases covering more than 4.7 million square feet, with nearly 25% of the volume coming from new deals. More than 75% of its 2026 lease expirations had already been completed. New lease rates were 20-25% higher than those signed a year ago, while renewal rents continued to post mid-single-digit increases. Occupancy at its U.S. malls and Premium Outlets stood at 96% as of March 31, 2026. Management raised its 2026 Real Estate FFO guidance to $13.10-$13.25 per share and continues to target at least 3% domestic NOI growth.



The company is investing heavily to drive future growth. Projects are underway at 29 centers, with Simon's share of the investment at $1.06 billion and a blended expected yield of 9%. About half of the investment is allocated to mixed-use projects, including residential developments at Brea Mall, Briarwood Mall and Northgate, along with hotel projects at Northshore Mall, Roosevelt Field and The Domain. It is also redeveloping anchor spaces at Brea Mall and Fashion Mall at Keystone. Recently completed projects at Southdale and Brea outperformed comparable centers by 1,000-1,500 basis points. Simon also has another $1 billion of projects that could begin in 2026, along with roughly $3 billion in longer-term opportunities, all funded mainly through internally generated cash flow.



Simon continues to strengthen its business through digital initiatives, selective acquisitions and marketing partnerships. ShopSimon and the Simon+ loyalty program connect online and in-store shopping, while the company also supports first-to-market brands. It owns stakes of 31.3% in Catalyst, 45% in Rue Gilt Groupe, 50% in Jamestown and 39.4% in Phoenix Retail, with management saying these businesses performed at or above plan in the first quarter. The acquisition of the remaining 12% interest in TRG has been fully integrated, while recent purchases, such as Phillips Place, Brickell City Centre and outlet investments in Italy, expand the portfolio. Simon also plans to invest more than $250 million in 2026 at The Mall at Green Hills, International Plaza and Cherry Creek. Marketing campaigns targeting Gen Z, along with partnerships with adidas and Humana, are helping increase traffic and tenant sales.



The company also has a strong financial position that supports future growth and shareholder returns. As of March 31, 2026, Simon had around $8.7 billion in liquidity after extending its $5 billion revolving credit facility to 2030, with an option to extend to 2031. The company maintained investment-grade ratings of A from Standard & Poor's and A3 from Moody's, both with stable outlooks. Simon increased its quarterly dividend to $2.25 per share for the second quarter of 2026, up 7.1% year over year and 2.3% sequentially. It has raised its dividend 15 times over the past five years and repurchased about $175 million of common stock during the first quarter of 2026.

What’s Hurting SPG?

Online shopping remains a challenge for Simon Property Group. As more retailers invest in digital channels, store expansion could slow, making lease negotiations more competitive and increasing vacancy risk, especially at lower-performing properties.



Its business also depends on healthy consumer spending and tenant performance. While first-quarter 2026 sales were broadly strong, food and beverage sales were nearly flat, tourist-driven markets linked to European and Canadian visitors remained soft, and tariffs could disrupt retailers' inventory plans.



Simon has a substantial debt burden. As of March 31, 2026, the company carried about $35.17 billion in debt. With a high level of debt, interest expenses are likely to remain elevated. First-quarter 2026 interest expense jumped 21.4% year over year, and management expects higher borrowing expenses and lower interest income to reduce 2026 earnings by 25-30 cents per share versus last year.

Stock to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the retail REIT sector are Curbline Properties Corp. CURB and Phillips Edison & Company PECO, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CURB’s 2026 FFO per share has moved up 1.66% to $1.22 over the past two months.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PECO’s 2026 FFO per share has moved up 0.36% at $2.76 per share over the past two months.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO), a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.





7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (PECO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Curbline Properties Corp. (CURB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.