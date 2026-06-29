Is Holding Regency Centers Stock Still Smart Move for Your Portfolio?

Regency Centers REG owns grocery-anchored shopping centers in affluent suburban markets, supporting steady customer traffic, leasing demand and rental growth. Strong leasing activity, healthy rent spreads and an active development pipeline are expected to support future earnings.



The company continues to expand through acquisitions and redevelopment projects, backed by ample liquidity. However, e-commerce competition, elevated borrowing costs and concentration in major markets such as California and Florida remain key risks that supports a Neutral investment view.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2026 funds from operations (FFO) per share has remained unchanged over the past two months at $4.85. In the past three months, shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 8.5% compared with the industry's growth of 13.2%.



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What Aids REG?

Regency Centers benefits from its grocery-anchored shopping centers in affluent suburban markets, supporting steady customer traffic and leasing demand. More than 85% of its centers are grocery-anchored. In the first quarter of 2026, it signed 1.5 million square feet of comparable new and renewal leases at a 12.1% cash rent spread, up from 8.1% a year earlier. Same-property NOI rose 4.4% year over year, while same-property portfolio occupancy remained strong at 96.6%.



The company is also benefiting from a sizable pipeline of future revenues. As of March 31, 2026, Regency had 322 signed leases that had not yet commenced, representing $42.2 million in annual base rent. These leases are expected to begin contributing as tenants open for business. At the same time, Regency continues to invest in redevelopment and ground-up projects. During the first quarter, it started $73 million of redevelopment projects and completed $42 million of development and redevelopment work. Its in-process projects totaled $635 million at the company's share, with an estimated blended yield of 9% and 46% of project costs already incurred.



Financial strength provides another advantage. Regency ended the first quarter with $1.5 billion available under its revolving credit facility and $145.6 million in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash. Leverage remains manageable, with net debt and preferred stock equal to 5.2 times trailing 12-month operating EBITDAre and fixed-charge coverage of 4.2 times. During February 2026, the company issued $450 million of senior unsecured notes due 2033 at a 4.50% coupon and used the proceeds to reduce outstanding borrowings under its credit facility. In addition, nearly all of its variable-rate debt is protected through interest-rate swaps, reducing exposure to higher borrowing costs.



Regency also maintains a shareholder-friendly capital allocation strategy. The board renewed a $500 million share repurchase authorization through February 2029, providing additional flexibility. The company has increased its dividend five times over the past five years and generated $152.7 million of operating cash flow in the first quarter of 2026, supporting dividend payments while funding future growth initiatives.

What’s Hurting REG?

The continued shift toward online shopping remains a long-term challenge for Regency Centers. While grocery-anchored properties generate steady traffic, weaker demand from discretionary retailers could limit rent growth and slow leasing activity.



The company's $635 million development and redevelopment pipeline also carries execution risk. Construction delays, rising costs or slower lease commencements could reduce expected returns and postpone earnings contributions.



Regency also faces pressure from its $5 billion debt load and concentration in California and Florida, which together account for a large share of rental income. Higher interest expenses and regional economic or weather-related disruptions could weigh on future financial performance.

Stock to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the retail REIT sector are Curbline Properties Corp. CURB and Phillips Edison & Company PECO, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CURB’s 2026 FFO per share has moved up 1.6% to $1.22 over the past two months.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PECO’s 2026 FFO per share has moved up 0.36% at $2.76 per share over the past two months.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO), a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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