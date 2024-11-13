News & Insights

On Holding price target raised to $63 from $47 at Barclays

November 13, 2024 — 06:00 am EST

Barclays analyst Adrienne Yih raised the firm’s price target on On Holding (ONON) to $63 from $47 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares following the Q3 report. The company’s sales reaccelerated in the quarter led by direct-to-consumer as warehousing headwinds alleviated, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says On’s margins strengthened on healthier inventory.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

