On Holding price target raised to $63 from $47 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Adrienne Yih raised the firm’s price target on On Holding (ONON) to $63 from $47 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares following the Q3 report. The company’s sales reaccelerated in the quarter led by direct-to-consumer as warehousing headwinds alleviated, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says On’s margins strengthened on healthier inventory.

