On Holding price target raised to $57 from $50 at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs raised the firm’s price target on On Holding (ONON) to $57 from $50 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 constant-FX DTC sales were “impressive”, while its group gross margins expanded 70bps y/y to 60.6%, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
