Holding Out for Lower Mortgage Rates? Here's Why That Could Backfire

There's a reason so many potential home buyers have been frustrated with this year's housing market. Not only have home prices been sky-high, but over the past nine months, mortgage rates have been climbing steadily. And while they're not the highest they've ever been, they're the highest they've been in well over a decade.

If you're looking to purchase a home, you may be thinking it's best to put that plan on hold and wait for mortgage rates to drop. But here's why you might regret that decision.

Start building equity sooner rather than later

While it may be frustrating to have to take out a mortgage at today's rates, the reality is that we don't know what the coming year has in store for borrowing rates. Mortgage rates may end up dropping in 2023. Or, they might rise even more. If you delay your plans to purchase a home, you could end up spending even more in the course of taking out a mortgage.

That's why it doesn't necessarily pay to hold out for better mortgage rates than what you're seeing today. If you're in a great place financially to buy a home -- you have lots of money for a down payment, a steady job, and great credit -- and you manage to find a home that checks off all the right boxes, then the sooner you buy it, the sooner you can start building equity in it.

Along these lines, the more you delay homeownership, the more money you might end up spending on rent. But that's money you could be using to build equity in a place of your own instead.

Discover: We ranked this company the Best Overall Mortgage Lender as a part of our 2022 Best-of Awards

More: Our picks for best FHA mortgage lenders

You're not stuck with your mortgage forever

One reason a lot of home buyers fixate on higher mortgage rates is that they forget they're not necessarily stuck with those rates for life. Yes, if you sign a 30-year fixed mortgage at 6%, that 6% rate will continue to apply throughout the life of that loan. But that doesn't mean you have to keep that loan.

Let's say you lock in your mortgage at 6%, but rates drop in 2026 and you're able to refinance to a new loan at 3.75%. Suddenly, you stand to lower your monthly payments quite substantially. At the same time, you'll have spent the last four years paying down a home you own and building equity in it rather than helping a landlord pay off their mortgage.

A tough situation

The idea of paying up for a mortgage may not sit well with you, especially if you remember how low rates were at this time last year. But if you're in a place where you're ready to purchase a home and you actually find one that's a great fit, don't let higher borrowing rates drive you to put off that purchase -- especially since we have no idea what direction mortgage rates will go in the coming years. You may find that if you delay homeownership, it's a choice you wind up sorely regretting.

The Ascent's Best Mortgage Lender of 2022

Mortgage rates are at their highest level in years — and expected to keep rising. It is more important than ever to check your rates with multiple lenders to secure the best rate possible while minimizing fees. Even a small difference in your rate could shave hundreds off your monthly payment.

That is where Better Mortgage comes in.

You can get pre-approved in as little as 3 minutes, with no hard credit check, and lock your rate at any time. Another plus? They don’t charge origination or lender fees (which can be as high as 2% of the loan amount for some lenders).

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.