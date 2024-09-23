On Holding Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on On Holding (NYSE:ONON), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in ONON often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 29 options trades for On Holding. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 51% bullish and 34% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $126,351, and 28 calls, totaling $1,330,891.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $25.0 to $60.0 for On Holding over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in On Holding's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to On Holding's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $25.0 to $60.0 over the preceding 30 days.

On Holding 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ONON CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/18/26 $13.05 $12.85 $13.05 $55.00 $140.9K 776 784 ONON PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $3.1 $2.95 $2.97 $52.50 $126.3K 605 426 ONON CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/18/26 $15.25 $12.85 $13.05 $55.00 $99.4K 776 674 ONON CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $2.3 $2.28 $2.28 $55.00 $68.3K 718 422 ONON CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/26 $15.35 $12.85 $12.85 $55.00 $68.0K 776 497

About On Holding

On Holding AG is a premium performance sports brand rooted in technology, design, and impact. Its shoes, apparel, and accessories products are designed predominantly for athletic use, casual, or leisure purposes. It does not manufacture the products or the raw materials and relies instead on third-party suppliers and contract manufacturers. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the Americas and rest from Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific region.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding On Holding, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of On Holding With a trading volume of 2,098,886, the price of ONON is up by 1.98%, reaching $50.94. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 50 days from now. What The Experts Say On On Holding

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $55.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Stifel keeps a Buy rating on On Holding with a target price of $59. * An analyst from HSBC has revised its rating downward to Hold, adjusting the price target to $52.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for On Holding, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.