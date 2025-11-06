On Holding (ONON) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

On Holding (ONON) ended the recent trading session at $35.51, demonstrating a -1.58% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.12%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.84%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.9%.

Shares of the running-shoe and apparel company have depreciated by 17.29% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.86%, and the S&P 500's gain of 1.26%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of On Holding in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on November 12, 2025. On that day, On Holding is projected to report earnings of $0.34 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 100%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $939.02 million, up 27.81% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.76 per share and revenue of $3.64 billion, indicating changes of -30.91% and +38.22%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for On Holding. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. At present, On Holding boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, On Holding is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 47.38. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.26, so one might conclude that On Holding is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that ONON currently has a PEG ratio of 2.25. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.25.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 53, this industry ranks in the top 22% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

On Holding AG (ONON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.