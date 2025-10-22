On Holding (ONON) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

In the latest close session, On Holding (ONON) was down 1.49% at $42.27. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.53%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.71%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.93%.

Coming into today, shares of the running-shoe and apparel company had lost 6.43% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 2.98%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.13%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of On Holding in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.34, marking a 100% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $946.41 million, up 28.82% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.76 per share and revenue of $3.68 billion. These totals would mark changes of -30.91% and +39.61%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for On Holding. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. At present, On Holding boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at valuation, On Holding is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 56.35. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 16.48 for its industry.

Meanwhile, ONON's PEG ratio is currently 2.67. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry stood at 2.46 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, positioning it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

On Holding AG (ONON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.