On Holding (ONON) Stock Moves -1.87%: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, On Holding (ONON) was down 1.87% at $51.48. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.25%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.31%.

The running-shoe and apparel company's shares have seen a decrease of 13.55% over the last month, not keeping up with the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 2.13% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.05%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of On Holding in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, On Holding is projected to report earnings of $0.24 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 50%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $833.2 million, up 32.75% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.12 per share and revenue of $3.44 billion. These totals would mark changes of +1.82% and +30.65%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for On Holding. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. At present, On Holding boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, On Holding is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 46.79. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 17.27 for its industry.

Meanwhile, ONON's PEG ratio is currently 2.28. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. ONON's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.94 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 187, which puts it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

On Holding AG (ONON)

