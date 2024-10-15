On Holding (ONON) Stock Moves -0.44%: What You Should Know

On Holding (ONON) closed the latest trading day at $49.39, indicating a -0.44% change from the previous session's end. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.76%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.75%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.01%.

The the stock of running-shoe and apparel company has fallen by 0.54% in the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 4.98% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.31%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of On Holding in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect On Holding to post earnings of $0.24 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 9.09%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $718.84 million, up 32.18% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.98 per share and revenue of $2.65 billion. These totals would mark changes of +151.28% and +32.94%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for On Holding. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.52% lower. On Holding is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

From a valuation perspective, On Holding is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 50.47. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 18.72.

The Shoes and Retail Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, positioning it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

