On Holding (ONON) Stock Moves -0.04%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, On Holding (ONON) closed at $48.31, marking a -0.04% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.18%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.8%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.27%.

Shares of the running-shoe and apparel company have depreciated by 3.24% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 8.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.46%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of On Holding in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.24, reflecting a 9.09% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $718.84 million, up 32.18% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.98 per share and a revenue of $2.65 billion, demonstrating changes of +151.28% and +32.94%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for On Holding. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 7.52% decrease. On Holding presently features a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that On Holding has a Forward P/E ratio of 49.17 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.26.

The Shoes and Retail Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 183, positioning it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

