On Holding (ONON) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

On Holding (ONON) closed the latest trading day at $49.95, indicating a +0.44% change from the previous session's end. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.19%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.36%.

Shares of the running-shoe and apparel company have appreciated by 15.14% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 2.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.06%.

The upcoming earnings release of On Holding will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.25, signifying a 13.64% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $718.09 million, showing a 32.04% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.02 per share and a revenue of $2.65 billion, signifying shifts of +161.54% and +32.58%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for On Holding. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.93% upward. Currently, On Holding is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, On Holding currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 48.89. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 19.34.

Also, we should mention that ONON has a PEG ratio of 1.11. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Leisure and Recreation Products industry stood at 1.92 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Leisure and Recreation Products industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 222, putting it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

On Holding AG (ONON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.