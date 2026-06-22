On Holding (ONON) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

In the latest close session, On Holding (ONON) was down 6.87% at $36.21. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.37%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.29%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.33%.

The running-shoe and apparel company's shares have seen a decrease of 2.34% over the last month, surpassing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 4.65% and falling behind the S&P 500's gain of 2.02%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of On Holding in its upcoming release. On that day, On Holding is projected to report earnings of $0.42 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 481.82%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.13 billion, up 24.26% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.73 per share and revenue of $4.53 billion. These totals would mark changes of +78.35% and +24.54%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for On Holding. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Right now, On Holding possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, On Holding is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.44. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 16.63.

Meanwhile, ONON's PEG ratio is currently 0.64. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.35.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 82, this industry ranks in the top 34% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.