On Holding (ONON) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

On Holding (ONON) closed the most recent trading day at $53.26, moving +1.56% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.14% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.27%.

The running-shoe and apparel company's stock has climbed by 0.34% in the past month, falling short of the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 2.13% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.97%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of On Holding in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.24, signifying a 50.00% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $836.96 million, reflecting a 33.35% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.13 per share and a revenue of $3.46 billion, representing changes of +2.73% and +31.3%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for On Holding. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.56% upward. On Holding is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note On Holding's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 46.51. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 17.93.

We can additionally observe that ONON currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.27. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.01.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 210, putting it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

On Holding AG (ONON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.