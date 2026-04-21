On Holding (ONON) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest close session, On Holding (ONON) was down 1.4% at $36.73. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.64%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.59%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.59%.

Coming into today, shares of the running-shoe and apparel company had lost 6.55% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 12.67%, while the S&P 500 gained 9.33%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of On Holding in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.36, up 56.52% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.05 billion, reflecting a 30.14% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.65 per share and a revenue of $4.52 billion, demonstrating changes of +70.1% and +24.2%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for On Holding should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, On Holding holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, On Holding is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.59. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17, which means On Holding is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that ONON has a PEG ratio of 0.63 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.61.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.