On Holding (ONON) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

On Holding (ONON) closed at $48.20 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.41% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.77%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.95%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.87%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the running-shoe and apparel company had gained 19.33% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 9.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 11.54% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of On Holding in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on May 13, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.24, showcasing a 36.84% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $773.88 million, up 33.1% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.19 per share and a revenue of $3.39 billion, indicating changes of +8.18% and +28.48%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for On Holding. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.16% lower. On Holding presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, On Holding is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 41.08. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 13.78 of its industry.

Meanwhile, ONON's PEG ratio is currently 1.96. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.43 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 186, placing it within the bottom 25% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

