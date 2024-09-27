On Holding (ONON) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

The latest trading session saw On Holding (ONON) ending at $51.13, denoting a -0.85% adjustment from its last day's close. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.13%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.33%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.39%.

Shares of the running-shoe and apparel company have appreciated by 9.91% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 4.45% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.43%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of On Holding in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, On Holding is projected to report earnings of $0.25 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 13.64%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $718.09 million, up 32.04% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.01 per share and revenue of $2.65 billion, which would represent changes of +158.97% and +32.58%, respectively, from the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for On Holding. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Currently, On Holding is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that On Holding has a Forward P/E ratio of 50.93 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.25.

We can also see that ONON currently has a PEG ratio of 1.03. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The average PEG ratio for the Leisure and Recreation Products industry stood at 1.89 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Leisure and Recreation Products industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 223, this industry ranks in the bottom 12% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

